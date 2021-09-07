Financial chief hits out at Kim Kardashian for promoting cryptocurrencies

The head of the Financial Conduct Authority has hit out at Kim Kardashian for promoting cryptocurrencies.



Charles Randell, the head of the FCA, said Kim Kardashian is “betraying the trust” of her fans by promoting cryptocurrencies like Ethereum Max.

Speaking at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime on September 6, Randall said, “When she was recently paid to ask her 250 million Instagram followers to speculate on crypto tokens by ’joining the Ethereum Max Community‘, it may have been the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.

“In line with Instagram’s rules, she disclosed that this was an #AD. But she didn’t have to disclose that Ethereum Max – not to be confused with Ethereum – was a speculative digital token created a month before by unknown developers – one of hundreds of such tokens that fill the crypto-exchanges.

“Of course, I can’t say whether this particular token is a scam. But social media influencers are routinely paid by scammers to help them pump and dump new tokens on the back of pure speculation. Some influencers promote coins that turn out simply not to exist at all.

“There are no assets or real world cashflows underpinning the price of speculative digital tokens, even the better known ones like Bitcoin, and many cannot even boast a scarcity value. These tokens have only been around for a few years, so we haven’t seen what will happen over a full financial cycle. We simply don’t know when or how this story will end, but – as with any new speculation – it may not end well,” he added.

