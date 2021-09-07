End of the waiting lists for ITV inspections in Andalucia

For the first time in its history, Veiasa offers users a 24-hour ITV appointment at three out of four stations on its network.

The public company Verificaciones Industriales de Andalucia SA (Veiasa), attached to the European Ministry of Finance and Finance, has managed, for the first time in its history, to eliminate waiting times for the ITV in Andalucia.

It is now possible to reserve an appointment for the next day in three out of every four stations on the network, that is, in 53 of the 70 Veiasa facilities distributed throughout Andalucia.

Currently, the average wait in the Andalucian community as a whole is 2 days compared to the 85 days on average recorded at the beginning of the year.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Finance and European Financing, Juan Bravo during the visit to the ITV El Pino station, in which he stressed that the reduction of waiting times has been made possible “thanks to the reinforcement of hiring in the company”.

Between January and February 2021, 270 contracts were made for administrative and inspector personnel, while another 898 were formalised in the March-June period.

The reinforcement of personnel in the entire Andalucian region has resulted in the average waiting time being reduced to a single day in the provinces of Almeria, Cordoba, Granada and Jaen and to two days in the case of the provinces of Huelva and Seville.In Malaga and Cadiz, the average is somewhat above three days.

“The objective when carrying out these contracts was to reduce the backlog of vehicles accumulated during the first state of alarm and their respective extensions, setting the counter to zero.

“This purpose has been achieved and we are currently in inspection figures and days waiting unprecedented in the more than 30 years of Veiasa’s history,” said Bravo.

