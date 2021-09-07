Brazilian football legend Pele has tumour successfully removed from his colon

THE BRAZILIAN football legend Pele, has undergone an operation in a Sao Paulo hospital to remove a tumour from his colon

Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, the Brazilian football legend Pele, has reportedly undergone a successful operation in the Albert Einstein Hospital in the city of Sao Paulo, where the 80-year-old remains in intensive care.

It is known that the football icon had been in the hospital since last Tuesday, August 31, after tests revealed he had a tumour in his right colon, and the three-time World Cup winner took to Instagram after fans had circulated messages on social media saying that the former player had fainted, posting a photo showing him smiling, and writing, “Guys, I didn’t faint and I’m in very good health”.

Adding, “I went for my routine exams, which I had not been able to do before because of the pandemic. Let them know I don’t play next Sunday!”, in reference to the Brazil versus Argentina World Cup qualifier that was being played yesterday, Sunday, September 5, going on to say that he will “face this match with a smile on my face”.

Letting his fans know that his operation had gone well, Pete told them again via social media, “I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumour was identified during the tests I mentioned last week”.

Concluding, “Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends.”


