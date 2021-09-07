All Around Britain returns for second series on Sunday mornings

All Around Britain returns for a second series this September on Sunday mornings at 11.55am BST, bringing a ray of sunshine into ITV viewers’ homes.

Alex Beresford and Ria Hebden are back to present the 10-part series and will be exploring some of the most glorious and fascinating visitor destinations and landmarks across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Plus they will be bringing viewers the very best heartwarming stories from all of ITV’s regional teams.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Ria said, “I’m delighted to be presenting All Around Britain again. Alex and I had a blast travelling the breadth of the UK in the last series, meeting fascinating people and hearing their inspirational stories. I’m passionate about hearing peoples’ stories, so I’m in my element. I’ve got my wellies at the ready and I can’t wait to meet more amazing people and to explore more of this stunning country of ours.”

Alex added, “I’m really excited and looking forward to the second series of All Around Britain with Ria. We’ll be bringing you stories of amazing people from across the country and celebrating all things British.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.