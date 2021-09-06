Free travel PCR tests petition attracts 250,000 signatures.

An online petition that calls for the government to provide free PCR tests for foreign travel- set up in a bid to help the travel and aviation industry protect their employee’s jobs- has now attracted more than 250,000 supporters – with an increase of 50,000 signatures from last Thursday, September, 2.

“I have reached out to people and organisations who I think may be able to support our petition. As well as making travel more affordable to all and not exclusive to a few, our petition also aims to protect employment and assist growth in the travel and aviation sector which will also have a positive impact on the UK economy overall,” said Petition founder Neill Farkhondeh, from Canterbury, who has now contacted shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon and unions Unite and Balpa calling for their support.

In a message on change.org, he added: “All the communication I have made today is speculative, yet I remain optimistic that our petition will get more signatures and some support from MPs and large organisations.”

Foreign tourists visiting France have had to pay for Covid-19 tests since July 7.

Foreign tourists arriving from “red list” countries also need to present a negative PCR or antigen test taken less than 48 hours before their departure for France and they are tested again upon arrival in France. Red list countries include Afghanistan, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Paraguay, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname and Uruguay. On June 25, Namibia, Russia and the Seychelles were added to the list.

