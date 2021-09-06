Four-year-old piano prodigy who won elite competition to play Carnegie Hall

A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl started learning to play piano during the lockdown and has now won an elite competition to play the world-famous Carnegie Hall, but she is not allowed inside as she is not vaccinated



Brigitte Xie is a pint-sized four-year-old musical prodigy, from Ridgefield, Connecticut, who started learning to play the piano one year ago during the lockdown, and now, twelve months later, she can read music, and perform Beethoven’s Sonatina in F Major note-perfectly, even though her feet just dangle from the piano stool.

She has such an incredible talent that last December Brigitte became the youngest-ever winner of what is recognised as the most prestigious music competition in the world, the Elite National Music Competition, and not content to win that, she then went on to win the American Protege International Competition, with part of the prize for winning this competition being the incredible opportunity to play at the world-famous Carnegie Hall in New York this November.

This is a venue that any musician in the world would love to perform at, but sadly, in Brigitte’s case, she won’t be able to attend, because all performers have to be vaccinated against coronavirus, and she is too young to get the jab, but thankfully, she has been offered another opportunity to play in 2022 instead.

Nicole Sun, her mother, who is also a pianist, commented on the situation, “She doesn’t know much, to be honest; I tell her ‘yeah baby, you won the prize’ and she was like, ‘OK, can we go to Disney store now?’. I tell her ‘you’re going to perform in front of many people’, and she seemed excited because she likes performing”.

One thing her mother does not want to do at such a young age is to force her daughter into playing, but she is such a rare prodigious talent, “As a parent, I’m still open to everything, I don’t tell her that she must be a pianist. Whatever she wants to be is fine”, as reported by goodnewsnetwork.org.

