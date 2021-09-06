Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos funds anti-ageing technology to help humans ‘live forever’

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is just one billionaire who is funding an anti-ageing technology designed to help humans ‘live forever’.

The desire to conquer ageing is as ancient as history itself. The American National Institute on Aging was established by the National Institutes of Health in 1974 and currently has a budget of about €1.8 billion.

However, the desire to live longer has grown stronger in the 21st century and billions more will be required to achieve that goal, but, it now looks like to be in the grasp of a team of the world’s top scientists.

Amazon’s former CEO, Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, is reportedly investing in anti-ageing technology that could extend the average human lifespan by up to 50 years.

Since quitting his job as Amazon CEO, Bezos has swopped his grey boardroom attire for a blue spacesuit and has since flown into earth’s atmosphere with his company, Blue Origin.

However, it seems he now wants another challenge- he wants to prolong his retirement for as long as possible.

Bezos is said to be one of several billionaire investors in Altos Labs, a Silicon Valley tech firm working on experimental – and potentially dangerous – new life extension technologies.

The new company has hired dozens of boffins from top universities to research how cells age and how to reverse that process.

Last October, a large group of scientists made their way to Yuri Milner’s super-mansion in the Los Altos Hills above Palo Alto. They were tested for covid-19 and wore masks as they assembled in a theatre on the property for a two-day scientific conference. Others joined by teleconference. The topic: how biotechnology might be used to make people younger.

Milner is a Russian-born billionaire who made a fortune on Facebook and Mail.ru and previously started the glitzy black-tie Breakthrough Prizes, $3 million awards given each year to outstanding physicists, biologists, and mathematicians. But Milner’s enthusiasm for science was taking a provocative and specific new direction. As the scientific sessions progressed, experts took the stage to describe radical attempts at “rejuvenating” animals.

It was that meeting that led to the formation of the ambitious new anti-ageing company called Altos Labs.

Altos was formed to research biological reprogramming technology, which is a way to rejuvenate cells in the lab that some scientists think could be extended to revitalise entire animal bodies, ultimately prolonging human life.

