Electricity prices in Spain continue to set new historical highs on Monday, September 6.

The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market is set to rise this Monday after three days of falls, to 132.65 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), and will mark the most expensive Monday for consumers in the history of Spain.

Specifically, the price of electricity this Monday will be almost 4 euros more than the one charged on Sunday and 8 euros more than that of a week ago, on Monday, August 30, when it stood at 124.45 euros MWh.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It also multiplies by four the cost of a year ago, when a daily price of 31.67 euros per MWh was registered. The price of electricity has now risen again after the slight respite registered at the weekend and after setting record after record between Monday and Thursday, according to OMIE data.

Last week began with the price soaring almost 22%, registering a rise of 5% on Tuesday, 1.5% on Wednesday and 6% on Thursday. After a bullish rally, this Friday the price fell by 1.8%, to 137.7 euros, on Saturday another 2%, to 134.89 euros MWh, and on Sunday 4.59%, to 128.70 euros MWh.

Taking into account the new tariffs the cheapest times this Monday will take place between 04.00 and 05.00 hours when it will drop to 108.52 euros- the most expensive will be between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. when the price will skyrocket to 153.63 euros.

During the month of August, and in the heat of the heatwave, the price was setting a new record after another, causing the average price of the month to reach 106 euros / MWh, the most expensive month in history, after July, that already marked another record, with a price of 92.4 euros/ MWh.

These prices are likely to carry on for months, indicated OMIE.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.