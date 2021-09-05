Health expert shares tips on how to boost life expectancy and reverse brain decline by eating the correct foods and more.

A doctor and expert in human health has revealed how advances in our understanding of human autonomy continue to throw up novel solutions to living longer.

New research suggests improving the health of your gut microbiome can unlock profound benefits and make a huge difference in a person’s quality of life.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With the help of computerised AI (artificial intelligence) and the cooperation of thousands of similarly interested collaborators all across the globe, researchers continue to deepen our understanding of how the body interacts with its environment.

This interplay between what happens internally and externally looks to be the key to prolonging one’s lifespan.

‘It underlines the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle’.

This new research builds on this understanding demonstrating the longevity benefits associated with improving the health of your gut microbiota.

The importance of gut microbiota

The gut microbiota is now being increasingly recognised as an important regulator of host immunity and brain health and it resides in the intestine which is home to the human body’s largest population of microorganisms.

The journal Nature Ageing recently published a report that suggested altering the gut microbiota can have brain-boosting effects.

In a study, elderly mice (19-20 months old) received faecal microbiota transplantations from either young mice (three to four months) or same-age elderly mice.

“What is remarkable about the findings is that the elderly mice that received a fecal microbiota transplantation from young mice showed a reversal of ageing-associated brain changes,” explained Doctor Vincent Pedre, Medical Director of Pedre Integrative Health and author of the bestselling book, “HAPPY GUT®—The Cleansing Program To Help You Lose Weight, Gain Energy and Eliminate Pain.”?

“They found improvements in brain immunity as well as the production of messenger molecules from the brain’s control centre, known as the hippocampus. This translated into improvements in cognitive behaviour in the elderly mice,” he added.

A recently published study in Nature showed that centenarians have a unique gut microbiome capable of producing novel secondary bile acids (metabolites from our own bile) that prevent the growth of inflammatory intestinal pathogens, reported Doctor Pedre.

Mixing with younger people seen to be beneficial

“Not all of these centenarians were living in multi-generational households, but the new research findings suggest that elderly living in multigenerational households can get exposed to the younger microbiome of their grandchildren, keeping their microbiome more fit.”

Here is a guide to improving gut health:

“We know several ways to promote a healthy gut microbiome and keep inflammatory markers (which lead to aging) at bay,” noted Doctor Pedre.

Eat fermented foods on a regular basis

Incorporate plenty of fibre in the diet (at least 25 – 35 grams daily)

Include polyphenol-rich foods (like pomegranate) in the diet

Get out in nature/work on a garden / get your hands dirty

Own a pet.

“This means eating a wide variety of foods in the right proportions, and consuming the right amount of food and drink to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight,” explains the NHS.

The Eatwell Guide shows that to have a healthy, balanced diet, people should try to:

Eat at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day

Base meals on higher fibre starchy foods like potatoes, bread, rice or pasta

Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks)

Eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other protein

Choose unsaturated oils and spreads, and eat them in small amounts

Drink plenty of fluids (at least six to eight glasses a day).

The NHS recommends that starchy foods should make up just over a third of everything you eat. This means your meals should be based on these foods.

“Choose wholegrain or wholemeal varieties of starchy foods, such as brown rice, wholewheat pasta, and brown, wholemeal or higher fibre white bread.”

As the health body notes, they contain more fibre, and usually more vitamins and minerals, than white varieties.

“Potatoes with the skins on are a great source of fibre and vitamins. For example, when having boiled potatoes or a jacket potato, eat the skin too,” concluded the NHS guide.

And remember. always enjoy life! Here a few morals to help you do just that:

The following list unveils some of the most important lessons in life that people learn the hard way.

Walk your own path. … Don’t hesitate when you should act. … Experience what you have learned. … Good things don’t come easy. … Never fail to try more. … Take care of your health early. … Make every moment count. … Live and let live.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.