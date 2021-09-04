Spain’s lemon sales up by 20 per cent

SPAIN’S lemon sales rose by 20 per cent this summer.

Spain has seen a 20 per cent increase in lemon sales produced in Spain this summer, intensifying commitment to the Spanish countryside. In this way, 100 per cent of the lemons that supermarket Carrefour makes available to its customers this summer comes from the Valencian Community and Murcia.

Carrefour’s commitment to fruits and vegetables of national origin encourages the promotion of the consumption of seasonal products, regional employment and also contributes to reducing the ecological footprint by facilitating the purchase of local items.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For the development of this campaign, Carrefour has collaborated with four local producers: Citricos La Paz, specialists in lemon and grapefruit; Frutas Beri, which has more than 30 years of experience in the sector; Frutas Naturales, which started working with the chain this year and Perales y Ferres. The first three come from the Region of Murcia and the last from Alicante.

Carrefour’s commitment to local producers contributes to the development and invigoration of the national economy and also allows it to offer its customers the best seasonal products.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.