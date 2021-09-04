Journey’s end in Finisterre

RAMON MARIN and Jose Manuel Requena reached their goal of cycling 1,200 kilometres to Finisterre in less than 85 hours.

The Challenge raises funds each year for the Tijola Book Bank, which promotes reading and provides educational opportunities for disadvantaged and underprivileged children.

Marin and Requena are both from Tijola and have “sold” the kilometres that they had to cover between Tijola and Finisterre (La Coruña) during the challenge.

The cash they raise will be used for a park, library and a classroom for young patients at Torrecardenas hospital.

Tijola Book Bank’s Antonio Fernandez Gallardo, who was waiting for Marin and Requena at their journey’s end, told a Cadena Ser Levante interviewer that the Challenge is always well-supported by the institutions as well as the public.

“The fundraising is going well, perhaps not as well as we’d like, but we’re reasonably happy,” he said.

Speaking as the two cyclists completed the last leg of their journey, Fernandez revealed that they were “suffering a lot.” They had battled through a storm, he said, and one of the two was not in the best of physical conditions.

“But he wanted to finish the Challenge for the children’s sake.”