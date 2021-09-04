Jeremy Kyle breaks his silence on his show being axed

JEREMY KYLE has finally broken his silence on his feelings after his controversial daytime show was axed after a guest committed suicide



Jeremy Kyle, in his first interview since his controversial show was taken off the air back in 2019 after a 14-year run, has opened up to The Sun about how he suffered depression and battled anxiety following an incident that involved a guest tragically committing suicide after appearing on his show.

Now 56 years of age, and making his comeback with a drivetime show on talkRADIO, Jeremy explained to the newspaper, “I used to think ‘get a grip’ when some celebrities talked about those sort of problems. But suddenly I realised first-hand you can’t always do that. I never thought they would affect me like they did. That was a shock – but I’ve always said, ‘If you have a problem, admit it, and then seek the proper help’. So that’s what I did”.

Finally seeking medical help after his fiancée Victoria talked him into it, Jeremy admitted that the terrible incident had left him feeling completely devastated, not wanting to go outdoors, or even open his house curtains, revealing that when he finally plucked up the nerve to venture out, he would wear a baseball cap and glasses to hide his identity because he was terrified of the reaction from any members of the public he might bump into who might recognise him, while assuring he was not looking for sympathy in admitting his fears,

He also spoke of the celebrity friends who abandoned him once he lost his show, with just a select group of real friends sticking by him, including Piers Morgan, Declan Donnelly, Kate Garraway, Rob Rinder, Eamonn Holmes, and Ruth Langsford, all of whom he praised for their support, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

