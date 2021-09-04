Ex-corrie star led away by police at anti-vax protest

A Coronation Street actor was seen being led away by police while attending an anti-vax protest.

Coronation Street actor, Sean Ward, was seen being led away in handcuffs by police while attending an anti-vax protest.

Ward, who played Callum Logan in the soap, shared videos on Instagram of the demonstration in London.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



He captioned one of his social media posts with the comment: “Kids dont need an experimental jab prove us wrong” [sic].

In a second video, he said in a voiceover: “So we are at the MHRA building. We’ve got two people inside the building.”

Pointing the camera at a woman, he said: “This is Ellie, she’s vaccine injured, she wants to tell her story to the MHRA. Will they listen? We’ll find out.

“The police have fully blocked the doors, won’t let anyone in.”

He added: “MHRA, we want some answers.”

The Metropolitan Police responded on Twitter saying: “We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building.

“Officers also continue to attend a demonstration by separate group in Canary Wharf along Bank Street. Arrests have been made and units remain on scene.

“The group have moved off and travelled to the area around South Kensington. Public order officers are on scene.

“A number of protesters have become violent towards police. Four of our officers have been injured during clashes. This is unacceptable. We remain on scene.”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.