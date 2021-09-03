The new ‘Tent of Stars’ opens its doors in Pizarra this Friday, September 3

PIZARRA has a new ‘Tent of Stars’ which will open its doors this Friday, September 3, bringing the best circus acts you could wish to experience

It is plain fact that the performing arts sector has been one of the hardest-hit within the cultural sphere by the coronavirus pandemic, but finally, Malaga Escuela de Circo will return, after doing everything possible to save its most beloved project, the Carpa de las Estrellas (Tent of Stars), that was inaugurated in Pizarra in 2017 as a replacement for the outstanding ‘Carpa de Pizarra’ (Pizarra Tent), the first-ever Andalucian stable circus, which opened its doors in the municipality in 2004.

Malaga Escuela de Circo (MEC), the group that had started the new project some years before at the Canovas Theatre, soon discovered that Pizarra was the ideal habitat for its development, and during the pandemic, faced not only with the impossibility of organising functions on account of the coronavirus, but also seeing also the irreversible deterioration of the tent.

A new replacement tent was needed, and Malaga Escuela de Circo launched a crowdfunding campaign, which bore fruit, and even gained the support of the Malaga Provincial Council, so much so, that as confirmed by the school, tickets for the grand opening gala this Friday, September 3, at 9.30pm are sold out, but there are still seats on sale for the revalidation that will take place on Saturday, with two sittings, at 8pm, and 9.30pm.

Anthony Jones, the acrobat who founded the Tent of the Stars, will act as master of ceremonies, and then the ‘Silver Dream’ family show, by the Bouomar company, will perform in the tent on Sunday at 12.00.

As has been the case since 2017, Malaga Escuela de Circo has confirmed that the new tent will host, in addition to circus shows, training activities, gastronomic proposals, educational meetings aimed at children, and other events that will expand the artistic range of the Tent of the Star, as reported by malagahoy.es.

