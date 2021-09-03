Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) to re-release hits

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have announced that they will release “Souvenir,” “Joan Of Arc,” and “Maid Of Orleans,” the international hit singles from their 1981 album, Architecture and Morality, on 12″ vinyl on October 15 on UMe.

Released in 1981, Architecture & Morality was OMD’s third genre-defying studio album. Its iconic use of the Mellotron and choral samples resulted in international critical acclaim and has sold over four million copies worldwide. The three singles from the album, “Souvenir,” “Joan Of Arc,” and “Maid Of Orleans,” all reached the top five in the UK singles chart and sold a total of eight million copies combined. It was an album that further solidified OMD as the Kings of the synth-pop world.

“The success of Architecture and Morality took us all by surprise,” Andy McCluskey said. “Once again, we had followed our raison d’être of changing musical style, but we seemed to have really hit upon a sound that resonated with a wide audience. The three singles’ Souvenir’, ‘Joan of Arc,’ and ‘Maid of Orleans’ all went top five in the UK. To this day, they remain the “Holy Trinity” in the middle of our live stage performances, and the audience reaction is always rapturous.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.