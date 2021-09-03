More than 100 women attend the Mijas Women’s Centre

The Mijas Municipal Information Centre for Women (CMIM) has served 113 new users so far this year.

As reported by the mayor of Equality and Diversity, Natalia Martinez: “More and more women are deciding to approach our municipal offices to change the course of their lives. Added to this number of new women is the follow-up that we carry out from this centre to other users who continue to require care related to the consequences left by being a victim of gender violence.

“Many of the attentions this year are also linked to conflictive divorces or non-compliance with parental-child measures, which in most cases hides a silent violence”.

With regards to data related to gender violence obtained by the Viogen system, in Mijas 347 women have a restraining order in force, of which 100 have been put in place in the last three months.

“It is a terrifying and alarming fact on which we have to work all of society as a whole. Despite this, it means that there are more women who dare to report and when they do it is because there is a work of awareness and empowerment behind the great professionals that the Women’s Centre has, whose advice and support is essential so that the women detect that they are suffering some type of sexist violence,” explains Martinez.

The Telephone Service for Attention and Protection for Victims of Gender Violence (ATENPRO) complements the monitoring carried out by the security forces (Guardia Civil and SIMA group of the Local Police of Mijas) and is managed by a centre service that works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Municipal Information Centre for Women offers comprehensive and specialised care to women victims of gender violence, as well as to those women who are in a situation of inequality or vulnerability due to gender. These attentions and interventions are channelled in a multidisciplinary manner through the technical team made up of an informant, psychologist and legal advisor.

Maria Jose Moreno is the centre’s informant: “I carry out the first attention to the woman and according to the detected need, their case is referred to the different professionals of the Women’s Centre or to other municipal departments such as Social Services or Employment Promotion, thus maintaining coordination with the different techniques and technicians.”

Those women who are in a situation of gender violence can contact the Women’s Centre by phone at 952 589 001, WhatsApp 659 740 402, or the freephone numbers 900 200 999 or 016, where service is provided. The Women’s Centre insist that in an emergency situation people call 112 to quickly activate all existing protocols.

