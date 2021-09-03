Mijas Impulsa to start new courses for the unemployed in October

The Councillor for Public Works, Laura Moreno, has presented the three new training courses that will be launched in October within the Mijas Impulsa program.

The courses are in Social Health Care in Institutions, Data Recording and Processing Operations and Warehouse Management and Logistics Technician.

The socio-health care course will consist of 500 hours, of which 400 will be theoretical and 100 practical in companies: “It has been a course that has always had a high job placement because companies are looking for people trained in this area

“It should be remembered that the Council of Mijas maintains a collaboration contract with a residence that is established in our municipality and that kindly helps us in all the practical development of this course”, explained Moreno, who has specified that for this course applicants must possess the title of ESO or equivalent.

In the case of the Data Recording and Processing Operations course, the training will extend to 550 hours, 470 theoretical hours and 80 practical hours. “In this case, no prior training requirement is necessary. What we are looking for is a work alternative for those who do not have any type of training”.

For the Technician in Warehouse Management and Logistics, 510 hours are planned, of which 430 will be theoretical and 80 practical in companies. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

All the training, which will run from October 2021 to March 2022, will have internships in companies: “We are very satisfied with the response we are having with the business fabric of our municipality. The labour insertion achieved in the courses already completed exceeds 70 per cent ”, emphasised Moreno, who recalled that these training courses have a certificate of professionalism.

The three new courses at Mijas Impulsa will have 15 places each. Those interested should download the application at www.fomentoempleomijas.com/web/ and submit it through the Electronic Headquarters of the Mijas Town Council, in the same building of Employment Promotion by appointment or through the municipal registries (Town Council of Mijas or holdings of Las Lagunas or La Cala).