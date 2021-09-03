Elton John announces his ‘Farewell’ BST Hyde Park 2022 present

Elton John announces his ‘Farewell’ BST Hyde Park 24 June 2022 present.

Sir Elton John has confirmed that he will perform at next year’s BST Hyde Park in London in 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road – The Final Tour.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park returns in 2022 and will see Sir Elton John performing his classic hits to thousands of fans in London.

Elton announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back in 2018 and has since embarked on an epic farewell to touring after 50 years. His BST Hyde Park show will be his final London tour date and will be staged on Friday, June 24, 2022.

BST Hyde Park, which has been a focal point of London’s summer music calendar since its debut in 2013, will return after two years away with a new line-up of blockbuster artists over consecutive weekends next summer.

A host of free activities and entertainment will take place during its midweek programme, Open House, including free live music and entertainment, open-air cinema nights, live sports showings, street food, pop up bars, and family events including the Chickenshed Children’s theatre.

Fans pre-ordering The Lockdown Sessions before midnight on Sunday (September 5) will receive access to pre-sale tickets for BST from September 6-8, and will have access to guaranteed tickets for the show during this pre-sale window.

Elton John has also announced the imminent release of a new album he recorded during the coronavirus lockdowns that includes an array of A-list guests who contributed remotely or while maintaining social distancing.

The Lockdown Sessions, released on 22 October, features contributions from Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Gorillaz, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, rappers Young Thug and Nicki Minaj, country singer Brandi Carlile and more.

The ‘Pinball Wizard’ explained the project in a statement:

“Some of the recording sessions had to be done remotely, via Zoom, which I’d obviously never done before. Some of the sessions were recorded under very stringent safety regulations: working with another artist, but separated by glass screens.

“But all the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory. And I realised there was something weirdly familiar about working like this.

“At the start of my career, in the late 60s, I worked as a session musician. Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I’d come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast.”

