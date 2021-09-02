Search for mystery lottery winner who has not claimed huge winnings

The National Lottery is searching for an elusive lottery winner whose winnings would set them up for the rest of their life.

The missing winner won the 'Set For Life' game and any players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets in case they have the winning life-changing ticket.

The missing winner won the ‘Set For Life’ game and any players are now being urged to check and double-check their tickets in case they have the winning life-changing ticket.

The ticket was bought in the Isle of Anglesey and Gwynedd and matched five main numbers in the Set For Life game on August 19, 2021. The winning Set For Life numbers on that date were 8, 31, 39, 42, 47 and the Life Ball was 10. The ticket holder has until February 15, 2022, to claim their prize.

If, for whatever reason, anyone does not have their ticket anymore but believed they could have a genuine claim can write to Camelot within 30 days of the draw.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

If the winner does not come forward before the prize claim deadline, the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go towards National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

