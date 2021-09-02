ABBA announce release of their first studio album in 40 years

Chris King
image: pinterest

THE SWEDISH supergroup ABBA have announced the release of their first studio album for 40 years, along with two singles, and a new show

The legendary Swedish group ABBA, who split up back in 1982 after experiencing turbulent times between its four members, have announced in a press conference today, Thursday, September 2, the launch of their new musical project, “Voyage”, which includes their first studio album in almost 40 years, with ten new songs, along with a holographic show.

The quartet, featuring the four original members, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, and Benny Anderson, has put an end to four decades of musical lethargy by presenting two new singles from the album today in London, titled, “I still have faith in you”, and “Don’t shut me down”.

Their press conference was held at the top of the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower, located in the London 2012 Olympic Park, from where you can see the structure of the new theatre where the band will perform a series of one-and-a-half-hour duration concerts, in a revolutionary show where the artists will become holographic characters, nicknamed “Abbatars”, performing 22 songs by the famous Swedish band.

Ulvaeus and Anderson announced that the new album will be released on November 5, two days before tickets for their shows go on sale, with Anderson admitting to feeling “very proud” of this new album, which will contain 10 new songs – including a “Christmas” theme – and, showing off his humour, claimed to have learned that “you don’t have to wait 40 years to release an album”.

All four members of ABBA were present in the English capital, and underlined the happiness that caused them to get together again in a studio, because “it felt like time had not passed”, as reported by larazon.es.


