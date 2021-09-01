Malaga Provincial Council launches online workshops to promote conflict mediation

Malaga Provincial Council announced that it will be starting a series of online workshops focusing on conflict mediation.

The fourth vice president of the Malaga Provincial Council and head of the Citizenship Area, Natacha Rivas, announced that the provincial institution is starting a series of online workshops focused on conflict mediation.

“We want to improve the coexistence of Malaga, encouraging values such as dialogue, cooperation, respect and empathy when addressing conflict situations in very different areas,” said Rivas during a press conference in which he was accompanied by the deputy for Equality, Social Services and Families, Lourdes Piña.

Rivas has warned that since the health crisis broke out, “conflicts in all areas have increased – in the workplace, neighbourhood or family, or there have even been types of conflicts that had never occurred due to the restrictions imposed by the pandemic”.

The provincial institution has noticed through its mediation service “a significant growth in applications, to the point that the number of files has doubled this year compared to the previous one.”

“Therefore, given the increase in requests for mediation and with the intention of extending this conflict resolution formula to the entire province, an extensive program of online workshops has been designed that will address technical and practical aspects that will be directed to specific groups”, he summarised the head of the Citizenship Area.

As part of these groups, Rivas has highlighted social entities, families, social services staff of the administrations, mayors and councillors, municipal staff and school centre staff, among others.

“The objective is to provide all of them with the necessary tools to develop skills and techniques when it comes to detecting, managing and solving conflicts that arise on a day-to-day basis,” he indicated.

The first of the workshops, for which registration is already open, will take place on September 16 and will be aimed at associations and social entities. The rest of the workshops will be held between September and November.

