Golden retriever sits in same spot to watch sunset every night

A gorgeous golden retriever described as an “old man in a dog’s body” has stolen hearts on TikTok after his owner shared clips of him watching the sunset in the same spot every night.

TikTok user Katelyn Nassar showed her dog’s daily routine in a TikTok post that sees her dog sitting by himself on a porch to watch the sun slowly setting.

She wrote: “My dog sits in this exact spot and watches the sunset every night”, adding in the caption: “This makes me emotional idk why.”

The cute clip has been watched over 4.6 million times, with people being convinced the dog was previously a human.

When one person suggested: “You should sit on the ground beside him, I’m sure he would love it”, Katelyn posted a follow-up video of her sat next to her pooch with the clip racking up even more views at 5.7 million.

A third video Katlyn uploaded shows another evening with the dog being joined by his “bestie cat” snuggling up to him in front of the sunset, as his evening routine slowly gathers more and more fans.

The clips got thousands of comments, with one person saying: “This dog knows how to take care of its mental health more than most humans do.”

A second wrote: “Dogs appreciate the things we take for granted.”

Another commented: “I get the feeling he’s had a past life where he would watch the sunset or he didn’t get to watch.”

