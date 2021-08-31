Contract for the renewal of the underground bins on Burriana beach

The contract for the supply and installation of underground bins on the Burriana beach promenade has been awarded.

The Governing Board has approved, at the proposal of the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Beaches, Maria del Carmen Lopez, the award of the contract for the supply and installation of underground bins on the Burriana beach promenade.

The contract has been awarded to the company INNOVATECNIC XXI SL, for an amount of 225,967.50 euros, at the proposal of the contracting table, having obtained the best valuation of the six companies that have submitted offers.

“The underground bins in the four existing islands on the Burriana beach promenade, which are mostly out of service or have serious operating deficiencies, will be replaced by new ones, with greater capacity, more modern and efficient, with the that the environmental quality and the tourist image of the area will be improved”, the Beaches councillor stressed.

This action is financed in its entirety with the beach subsidy granted by the Tourism Council of the Junta de Andalucia to Nerja, for the environmental recovery and sustainable use of the beaches, within the framework of the Rural Development Program of Andalusia 2014- 2020.

The news comes as The Councillor for Education, Gema Laguna, informs that the Governing Board has approved a new call for municipal social emergency aid for vulnerable families in need of school supplies for the 21/22 academic year, endowed with 18,148.79 euros.

