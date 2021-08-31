Divorced parents in Spain head to court over children’s coronavirus vaccinations. Sadly, some divorced parents have had to head to court as they have not been able to decide if their children should be vaccinated against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic or not.

This court process is not quick though and apparently it could take a year for a decision to be reached.

In different areas of Spain family lawyers have been called on by divorced couples who cannot decide whether to vaccinate their children. In multiple cases lawyers who are members of the Spanish Association of Family Lawyers (AEAFA), have already gone down the court route and have filed voluntary jurisdiction lawsuits.

When the parents are not able to decide on whether vaccinations should go ahead or not the Spanish Association of Family Lawyers calls for a “consensus between the parties”. They hope the parents will be able to put the “welfare of children” first in a bid to avoid heading to court. A court case could delay the decision by up to a year.

In Spain there is no specialised Family, Minors and Disability jurisdiction. The AEAFA have argued that “these matters should be resolved by a specialised jurisdiction as a matter of urgency”. Something similar happens in criminal law when a trial is fast tracked and a decision is made on the spot.

They believe that a 15 to 20 day timeframe would be appropriate “so that no one’s health is put at risk”. A longer time period could put children at risk and the decision could even come after the pandemic is over.

