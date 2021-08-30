Sharon Stone's nephew dies aged 11-months

Sharon Stone’s nephew has died aged 11-months after a total organ failure.

Legendary Hollywood actress Sharon Stone revealed today, Monday, August 30, that her 11-month-old nephew and godson, River, has tragically passed away.

River Stone was the youngest child of Sharon’s brother, Patrick, and his wife, Tasha, who live in Ohio with their three children.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sharon, 63, explained last week to the worlds media that River had been discovered in his crib with ‘total organ failure’ and was clinging to life in a coma.

As Stone’s nephew was undergoing treatment, the star’s celebrity friends and others flooded her comments section with words of support and promises of prayers. Kate Hudson wrote, “Sending light and healing love,” while former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne wrote, “Bless him sending so much love and prayer.”

Director Ava DuVernay wrote, “Holding you and your family in prayer,” Carnie Wilson commented, “God plz gather angels to surround this precious boy,” and many others posted prayer emojis.

Nearly a year ago, Stone celebrated River’s birth with a post of the newborn in a car seat. “Look who’s going home: River William Stone,” the actress captioned the September 13 photo. “My brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

Tasha Stone’s Facebook has included some photos of River as a happy, smiling infant. In one set of photos, celebrating him at five months old, Tasha remarked on how he was feeding himself some solid food, then snuggled with his older brother.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





