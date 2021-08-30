Ben Affleck stars in and directs new advert

Ben Affleck directs and stars alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Melvin Gregg in WynnBET campaign.

The commercial spots, directed by Affleck, detail Affleck and Gregg’s journey to the sportsbook at Wynn Las Vegas where they interact with Shaq and other sports betting enthusiasts.

The full advertising campaign, which includes a 2:20 extended cut version, will air on TV with elements integrated throughout the WynnBET app and social media platforms. The commercial was written and produced by Laundry Service.

In addition to directing and starring in the campaign, Affleck hand-selected Gregg, his co-star in the critically acclaimed sports drama, “The Way Back,” for the shoot. As a long-time Boston sports fan and gaming enthusiast, Affleck helped build out characters featured in the spot, as he, Gregg and O’Neal chat with fans and friends around the Wynn Las Vegas casino floor. Affleck will continue his relationship with WynnBET as a strategic consultant.

“Our new campaign brings the WynnBET experience to life — the marquee talent, the connection to Wynn Las Vegas and the excitement of betting with WynnBET,” Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said. “Every detail of this shoot was carefully considered, and Ben did a great job hand-picking the cast and crew as well as developing the characters to capture the fun involved with winning together. We’re excited to show everyone what WynnBET has to offer.”

“This campaign is a winner,” said O’Neal. “The Wynn offered the perfect backdrop and it was a lot of fun to shoot alongside Ben and Melvin. I’m excited for fans to experience WynnBET, a world-class mobile sports betting experience.”

