Balearic Port Police save the lives of 11 Germans at sea off Palma as their motor boat gets into difficulty due to rough seas.

On the afternoon of Saturday August 28, an alert was raised about a 15-metre motor boat which appeared to be in trouble near to rocks and harbour defences close to the West Pier of the port of Palma.

Officers from the Customs Surveillance Service, of the Tax Agency who were on board the patrol boat Fenix V spotted that the vessel appeared to be out of control and ran the risk of smashing into the rocks.

The waves were too strong for it to be safe to navigate the police vessel into the area so officers decided to jump into the sea and swim to offer their assistance and they were aided by jet skiers who helped to evacuate some of those on board.

Soon the Salvamar Libertas de Salvamento Marítimo and a boat from the port joined the relief efforts and the all 11 which included three children and a baby were quickly taken to safety before the boat was crushed on the rocks.

