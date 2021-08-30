Air Malta appoints Discover The World as trade, sales and marketing partner

As Europe opens up for regional travel, Air Malta has renewed its focus to trade partners with the appointment of ‘Discover the World for the markets of Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland.

Air Malta’s Chief Commercial Officer Roy Kinnear said, “We are pleased to be expanding our relationship with Discover the World, who is already assisting us in our activities in secondary markets. Discover the World will now drive our sales and marketing efforts and help promote the Maltese Islands in these primary markets. As we restart to gather momentum and increase frequencies to various markets, we are looking forward to working with Discover the World who, through their extensive network and experience, will assist us to promote Air Malta as the airline of choice to the Maltese Islands.”

“We are delighted to be working with Air Malta across these key European markets,” said Ian Murray, Discover the World’s CEO. “A fantastic brand, servicing an amazing destination, is a winning combination. With our super Air Malta and Discover sales teams, we will maximise all opportunities to help our trade partners and consumers book with ease and with confidence.”

Alex Savona, Air Malta’s Head Global Sales added, “From quaint beaches and crystal blue sea to trendy restaurants, to magnificent ancient monuments and a stunning legacy of centuries’ old art and culture, Malta has something to offer for everyone. Located at the heart of the Mediterranean, our guests can start enjoying the renowned Maltese hospitality as soon as they step on board our flights. We are looking forward to working with Discover the World to drive Malta’s and Air Malta’s unique selling propositions in these markets”.

“We are excited to play an integral part on growing sales for the destination of Malta,” said Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development for Discover the World. “We look forward to engaging with our travel trade partners to position Air Malta as the preferred carrier of choice to Malta and its Islands. We have put in place a dedicated team in these key markets all offering direct flights to the beautiful Island.”

Discover the World will be responsible for providing extensive field sales services to Air Malta, spearheading personal-visit sales campaigns; building on existing trade relationships and increasing ticket revenue from new agencies and operators keen to share in the upswing of demand for holidays to Malta.

Air Malta is currently operating more than 90 return weekly flights to 19 destinations.

