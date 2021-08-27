Suspect charged with contaminating goods at London supermarkets

The suspect, a 37-year-old man, has been charged with contaminating goods at London supermarkets.

He has been named as Leoaai Elghareeb, of Crabtree Lane, Fulham, and he is due to appear before Westminster magistrates court on Friday.

It is advised that anyone who bought food from Tesco Express, Little Waitrose or Sainsbury’s Local on Fulham Palace Road on Wednesday evening dispose of the food.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council took to social media to issue an emergency alert. They warned people that food may have been contaminated.

The council said, “The supermarkets – Tesco, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s – have closed and crime scenes are in place.

“Officers were called at around 7.40pm after a man was reported to be shouting abuse at people in the street.

“The man is alleged to have visited three supermarkets on Fulham Palace Road and injected foodstuffs using a number of syringes. He has been taken into police custody.

“Members of the public are advised as a precaution to dispose of any food items bought from these supermarkets this evening.”

