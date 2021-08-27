Spain is not one of the seven countries on the list of destinations added to the UK’s safe travel green list

The government announced on Thursday, August 26 that Denmark is among the countries added to the UK travel green list, along with Canada, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Finland, and the Azores, which means that anybody returning to the UK from any of those destinations, who has been double-jabbed, no longer has to quarantine on arrival back in Britain.

Currently, those who have had both shots are allowed to enter the UK from destinations on the amber list without having to isolate, but, countries on the amber list include popular British holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece, and France, and one can not help but wonder why at least one of those nations are not yet on the green travel list.

These counties can still be visited by non-jabbed citizens, but they have to then do the 10-days quarantine on return, along with tests on days two and eight, all adding to the expense, and inconvenience, which is clearly not going to encourage non-vaccinated people to travel abroad this summer, unless they don’t mind all that goes with it.

Is the fact that the popular holiday destinations are not in green purely to do with the number of infections in Britain still, or is it something more sinister, or political, as many people have been deliberating, as though the British government is doing its best to stop Brits visiting their favourite holiday spots abroad, and instead, making them opt for the ‘staycations’ in the UK, and boosting the economy of the country in the process, which of course, is not a bad thing, but, one has to wonder at the reasoning behind it all.

