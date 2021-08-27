Sanchez speaks of pride in Afghan evacuation operation

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Spain should be proud of the Afghan evacuation operation.

“We remained in Kabul until the last second while the security of the operation has been guaranteed, but we remain committed to defending human rights and freedom in that country,” Sanchez said on August 27.

The Spanish government continues to seek “ways of helping to continue evacuating the greatest number of people who have collaborated with our country and with the international community” he added.

Spain’s two A400M aircraft from Kabul are already in Dubai after leaving Afghanistan.

“The first landed at 6.45am and the second at 7.20am. These two flights conclude the Spanish evacuation of aid workers from our country and of Afghan collaborators and their families,” the government said on August 27.

In these last A400M flights from Kabul to Dubai carried 81 Spaniards who were still in Afghanistan, including personnel from the embassy and military personnel from the Army and Air Force, four Portuguese military personnel and 85 Afghan collaborators from Spain, Portugal and NATO.

An Air Europa flight will arrive at the Torrejon Base at around 4.45pm later today.

Spanish Armed Forces have evacuated a total of 1,900 Afghan aid workers and their families, Spaniards and citizens from other countries such as the US and Portugal, the European Union, UN, NATO, and Embassy personnel.

Related: Britain’s Armed Forces have now entered the final stages of the evacuation from Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said, “Our top priority as we move through this process will be the protection of all those involved who are operating in a heightened threat environment.

“It is with deep regret that not everyone has been able to be evacuated during this process. But I am proud of this remarkable achievement from our Border Force, Armed Forces, MOD, FCDO, Home Office who have evacuated over 13,000 people in 14 days during Operation Pitting. We will continue to honour our debt to all those who have not yet been able to leave Afghanistan. We will do all that we can to ensure they reach safety,” he added on August 27.

