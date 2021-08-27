Reverse Zoo locks visitors in a cage for the animals to stare at!

Reverse Zoo locks visitors in plexiglass cages for the lions and tigers to stare back at them!

Lion sanctuary GG Conservation in Harrismith, South Africa, is placing visitors inside specially constructed plexiglas cages stationed right in the centre of the lions’ lair, granting animal enthusiasts a palm-to-paw encounter with their menagerie of over 70 rescued- and by-the-way, extremely dangerous big cats.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One guest who recently visited the Zoo posted on social media: “I was so close i could actually smell them.”

“We have been offering this experience for almost two years now. The safety of both our guests and big cats is the top priority,” said a spokesman for the zoo (not the guests?).

For 2000 to 3000 South African rand, €114-€171- which converts to about $134 to $197 in US currency, tourists are locked inside GG’s “professional photography cage” for 45 minutes from 6:30 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. each day — depending on the weather.

The GG Conservation — named after its founder Glen Garriff and commissioned to sustain South Africa’s dwindling lion population — was gifted the cage by a German photographer who regularly frequents the sanctuary.

The Plexiglas cube, which accommodates up to three people at a time, is outfitted with several circular “breathing holes” that offer the brave occupants air supply.

“These holes are totally safe and too small for a lion paw to get through,” the conservation’s website assures possible participants.

And while the topsy-turvy zoo notes “safety” as its top priority, it also gives visitors fair warning about the unpredictability of the extremely volatile species who are allowed to roam around unfettered.

“We cannot guarantee how the lions will react- but will endeavour to ensure you have a fantastic experience,” the site reads. NB. that should make you feel so much better!

One-way flights from Malaga Spain to Cape Town in South Africa are available for just over €200 if you fancy going, and please remember to send us some ‘before’ pictures!

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





