Nerja athlete to compete in next edition of “Swiss Peaks 360”

The Mayor of Nerja and the Councillor for Sports have expressed their luck to an athlete from Nerja who will be competing in the “Swiss Peaks 360”.

The Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, and the Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, welcomed an athlete from Nerja and sports coordinator of the City Council, Javier Martín Losada, who will participate, along with an athlete from Veleño Pablo Martínez, in the next edition of the extreme ultratrail test “Swiss Peaks 360”.

The sporting event is held from this Sunday in the Swiss Alps, in which 400 participants will travel 360 linear kilometers of its mountain range, between the towns of Oberwald in the Canton of Vallais and Le Bouveret on Lake Lemans, in a maximum of 7 days.

The councillor has expressed to the athlete, on behalf of the Nerja Town Council, all the luck in the world for this new sporting challenge and has shown his satisfaction that of the eight Spaniards enrolled in the race, one of them is from Nerja.

“We are deeply proud of Javier Martin Losada for the effort he is going to make. We wish him the best of success, impregnated with great care due to the difficulty of the test, and convinced that he will take the name of Nerja to the top”.

Javier Martin Losada first thanked the Nerja City Council for its support and highlighted its enthusiasm for facing this sporting challenge.

“6 years ago I set my goal to participate in this extreme trail test and today I can say, after so long practicing this sport, that I have fulfilled a dream.”

Regarding the race, the athlete explained that it is considered one of the most difficult in the world, “it runs between 1,500m and 3,000m in altitude, with a total unevenness of 52,000m, which is like going up three times The Everest”.

