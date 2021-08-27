Landmark Environment Bill strengthened to halt biodiversity loss by 2030

New strengthened Government commitments to protect the environment for future generations made in landmark Environment Bill amendments.

The British government says it has strengthened its commitment to protect the environment for future generations and build back greener with new amendments to the landmark Environment Bill that will see the UK build on its reputation as a global leader in conservation.

“This will solidify the Government’s commitment to leave a richer, more biodiverse environment for future generations with a clear need for action: between 1932 and 1984, we lost 97 per cent of our species-rich grassland, five species of butterfly have disappeared from England in the last 150 years, and indicators showing the state of birds dependent on farmland stand at less than half their value compared to 1970,” the governmnet said on August 27.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said, “The Environment Bill is at the vanguard of our work to implement the most ambitious environmental programme of any country on earth.

“We have been clear about the need, and our intention, to halt the decline of our natural environment, and so we are strengthening our world-leading target to put this beyond doubt. It will be a challenging task, but halting this decline is a crucial part of our commitment to be the first generation to leave our environment in a better state.

“Our new package of measures on storm overflows will help crack down on the pollution in our rivers, waterways and coastlines, to better tackle the harm that they cause,” he added.

