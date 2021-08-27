Andalucia distributes almost 100,000 devices in over 3,800 educational centres

The Ministry of Education and Sports of the Board will complete the distribution of nearly 100,000 portable devices for the next year 2021/22, in more than 3,800 schools in Andalucia.

The new devices are delivered with the new EducaAndOS operating system, based on free software, a 15.6-inch screen and a military certificate that guarantees their durability.

95 per cent were notebooks, more than 94,000, and were delivered during the past year to more than 3,100 schools, while the remaining will arrive in early September, The Junta de Andalucia reports.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This action is part of the Andalucian Regional Government’s educational digital transformation strategy, which will be key not only to reduce the digital divide but also for Andalucian students to acquire the necessary digital skills to make the most of the use of technologies in their teaching-learning process.

The current transformation process is configured as the set of planned actions aimed at achieving a high-quality, inclusive and accessible digital education for the entire educational community.

The distribution of laptops is also one of the measures aimed at reducing the digital divide among students. In addition, 1,800 touch panels and 900 robotics and aerospace research kits were delivered in the 2020/21 academic year.

The Ministry of Education and Sports has improved the connectivity of the centres through access to ultra-fast broadband internet, as well as very high-speed internal wireless networks.

More than 3,000 Andalucian public centres have 1Gb fibre optic connectivity services and WIFI access in all educational spaces of the centre. This makes Andalucia, as certified by the European Gigabit Society of the European Commission, the European region with better connectivity and speed in their network of centres.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





