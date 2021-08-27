A workable project

VERA town hall received more than 100 enquiries during the first month of its “Vera Ciudad de Teletrabajo” work-from-home scheme.

The initiative sets out to attract teleworkers to Vera to help speed up the municipality’s economic recovery while attracting both talent and investment, explained deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia.

There were also 31,985 interactions on the town hall’s social media and 8,662 visits to the www.bienvenidoavera.com website that offers personalised assistance for those planning to live in Vera while working from home.

“These results are surprisingly positive and we are very satisfied,” Garcia declared.

“Having more than 100 families prepared to change their lives and make their homes in our municipality proves this is a rational project and that Vera is ideal for living while growing professionally,” Garcia said.

The 100 or so people who contacted the Vera website wanted information about places to live, enrolling children at local schools and how to register on the municipal Padron as well as sports and leisure facilities.


Garcia revealed that there was considerable interest in the Work Club co-working premises with an area of more than 1,000 square metres, making it one of Andalucia’s largest communal work centres.



