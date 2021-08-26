Thief arrested after snatching a €30,000 watch from a Brit in Marbella

By
Chris King
-
0
Thief arrested after snatching a €30,000 watch from a Brit in Marbella
Thief arrested after snatching a €30,000 watch from a Brit in Marbella . CREDIT: national police

A THIEF who snatched a watch worth €30,000 from a British man in Marbella has been arrested in Elviria 

National Police officers in the city of Marbella in Malaga province, have arrested a 35-year-old man of Italian nationality, suspected of being an alleged member of a criminal network that specialises in carrying out violent robberies – which entail snatching luxury watches from members of the public, using motorcycles as transport – after allegedly assaulting a British citizen in Mijas, who subsequently chased the thieves in his car to the Elviria area to the east of Marbella.
The incident occurred at around dawn on Monday, August 23, as a 41-year-old British man was about to enter his home when the suspect approached him and violently snatched the high-end watch worth €30,000 that he was wearing on his wrist, then fleeing the scene on a motorcycle that had been waiting for him in the vicinity.
image of the stolen watch
image of the stolen watch
Getting into his own vehicle, the robbery victim chased the assailants to a street in Elviria, an area outside Marbella, where the driver of the motorcycle lost control and its two occupants ended up on the ground, with a police patrol catching one of the men hiding behind a car near to the place the bike crashed, recovering the stolen watch which he had tried to hide behind the wheel of the car.
After interviewing the British man, the police arrested the suspect in connection with the reported assault, who allegedly has a history of similar crimes, and is suspected of being part of an organised criminal activity dedicated to the theft of expensive watches, while using a motorbike as an easy means of getaway.
His accomplice has also been identified, also known to have been arrested previously for similar crimes, while a third person was also implicated, a 28-year-old Spanish man who was the owner of the motorcycle used to carry out the assault, who was arrested as a necessary cooperator, According to the investigators, the latter would be aware of the criminal actions that were committed with the vehicle, as reported by marbella24horas.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here