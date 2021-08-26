Tech industry welcomes end of useless and annoying cookie permissions

The UK tech industry has welcomed what will be the end of cookie permissions on websites under new data plans being drawn up now that Britain has left the EU.

Matthew Evans, techUK’s director of markets, said, “This set of ambitious announcements is welcome. Data is a foundational asset for modern societies, creating accessible and trusted routes for businesses, civil society and researchers to access data from around the world will help drive innovation and create better digital services.

“However, these new routes must be trusted and command the confidence of the public. TechUK therefore welcomes the technical assessment criteria and commitment to high privacy standards laid out by the Government. Both of these will be vital to maintaining access to existing data flows, such as from the EU as well as opening up global opportunities.

“The announcement of a new preferred candidate for Information Commissioner as well as the Government’s intention to consult on reforms to improve the UK’s data protection regime mark an exciting development in the implementation of the UK’s National Data Strategy. TechUK and our members look forward to working with the Government and the regulator as these proposals are developed,” he added on August 26.

