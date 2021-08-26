Kabul airport at risk of terror attack, UK, US and Australia warn

A terror attack warning has been issued for Kabul airport as thousands of foreigners and Afghans attempt to flee the city.

British, American and Australian citizens have been warned to stay away from Kabul airport because of a heightened risk of a terror attack. Thousands of people are trapped in the country which is now under Taliban control and are trying to leave.

The Foreign Office said that the security situation in Afghanistan “remains volatile”.

There is an “ongoing and high threat of a terrorist attack.” People should move to a safe location and await further advice, the Foreign Office added.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, said, “There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack”.

Despite the chaos, US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, praised American evacuation efforts.

“Only the United States could organise and execute a mission of this scale and this complexity. The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk past August 31,” he said on August 25.

