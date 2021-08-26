Free Covid Insurance extended in the Balearic Islands

Free Covid-19 insurance will be extended until the year of the year, the Tourism Agency of the Balearic Islands has confirmed.

Insurance is provided to all international visitors for stays at any regulated accommodation by Race.

According to the Balearics Safe Tourism website, “Through the Tourism Strategy Agency of the Balearic Islands, the Balearic Island Governmnet is making a travel health insurance policy, provided by the Race insurance company, available and free to all tourists, both Spanish nationals and international visitors (non-residents), who arrive in the Balearic Islands between August 13 and December 31, 2021.

“The policy will take effect 24 hours after registering with the first official and regulated tourist establishment on any of the islands and while remaining in the Balearic Islands region.”

The policy provides holders with the following cover:

Interpreter service. Costs resulting from return transport to the policyholder’s place of residence, following Covid-19. Costs resulting from repatriation due to death to the policyholder’s place of residence, following Covid-19. Costs resulting from the policyholder’s stay being prolonged due to self-isolation or quarantine as a result of Covid-19.

