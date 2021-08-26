First poster for Kristen Stewart’s Diana biopic, Spencer, released

The first poster for Kristen Stewart’s Diana’s biopic, Spencer, has been released.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

According to Vanity Fair, “While Diana’s face is shielded in the skirt of her lavish ball gown, the power in this poster lies in what we don’t see. The biopic focuses on one fateful weekend of Diana’s life, rather than taking the cradle-to-grave approach.”

Neon Pictures said, “The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year, things will be profoundly different.”

Vanity Fair added, “Spencer boasts an all-star cast, including Jack Farthing as the restless Prince Charles, as well as Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall, and Sean Harris as undisclosed characters. Directed by Larraín (who also brought Natalie Portman’s Jackie to life), the film is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Spencer makes its premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month, before hitting theaters on November 5.”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has also been commissioned to produce Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ceremonies.

“It is going to be mind-blowing, that’s all I can say,” Knight told The Guardian on August 26 and he wants to “bang the drum for Birmingham and to let people know what a fantastic multicultural, welcoming city it has been and continues to be.”

“There is in Birmingham a reluctance to get too big for your boots, a preference for the harsh verdict, if you like. Which is great and it is funny and humorous but it doesn’t help with the marketing of the city.”

