€500,000 for elderly centre and library for Rincon de la Victoria

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it is creating a €500,000 centre with a library for the elderly.

The new centre, costing €497,141 will include a room for activities, workshops and a library.

Councillor, Miguel Angel Jimenez, said the centre will offer, “an increase in facilities for the elderly in the municipality.”

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said it is, “a commitment to our elders to offer them new equipment with more space and services in a central and accessible area.”

He added: “It is a long-requested demand and a priority for this council team to improve the conditions and lack of space presented by the current premises for the elderly in Rincon de la Victoria, which has more than 600 members.”

The new centre will be on Calle Los Carmenes in Rincon de la Victoria and offer a library, theatre and games room, as well as other facilities.

The new senior centre will complement the facilities for seniors on Avenida del Mediterraneo which will maintain its activity as a meeting place.

The council said it will take six months to create the new centre on the Costa del Sol.

