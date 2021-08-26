Breaking News: Explosion reported at Kabul airport

An explosion has taken place at Kabul airport after repeated warnings today that it would come under attack.

Reports of an explosion at Kabul airport as thousands attempt to flee the country has been confirmed by Pentagon press secretary, John Kirby, “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

A suicide bomber is believed to have been the cause of the blast at Kabul airport and the incident was was followed by gunfire, according to media reports.

The UK’s MoD said, ““Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

It comes after British, American and Australian citizens were warned to stay away from Kabul airport because of a heightened risk of a terror attack. Thousands of people are trapped in the country which is now under Taliban control and are trying to leave.

The Foreign Office said that the security situation in Afghanistan “remains volatile”.

There is an “ongoing and high threat of a terrorist attack.” People should move to a safe location and await further advice, the Foreign Office added.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, said, “There is an ongoing and very high threat of a terrorist attack”.

Despite the chaos, US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, praised American evacuation efforts.

“Only the United States could organise and execute a mission of this scale and this complexity. The Taliban have made public and private commitments to provide and permit safe passage for Americans, for third-country nationals and Afghans at risk past August 31,” he said on August 25.

