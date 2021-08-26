Are Tree Roots Included?

Q.- A root from a tree has damaged a sewerage pipe under my bathroom. I read thoroughly my insurance policy and was frustrated to see that nowhere in its 48 pages does it mention this eventuality.

So I telephoned them and was told that my policy did not cover removal of roots that block sewers under my house. I pointed out that the definition of a house in the home insurance policy included the sewers but they said no. I ask then, what about the risks to your house not described in an insurance policy as either included or excluded?

N.S. (Costa del Sol)

A.- Your frustration is understandable but we find that damage from tree roots blocking drains and sewers is basically never covered by any home insurance policy. Many complications arise in assigning blame such as whether you have maintained your pipes in good condition and determining where the roots come from.

As to risks not listed as included or excluded, of course a detailed description of all the thousand ways things can go wrong would be impossible. You can be quite sure the insurance company will decide they are excluded.

Send your questions for David Searl through lawyers Ubeda-Retana and Associates in Fuengirola at [email protected], or call 952 667 090





