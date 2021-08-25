Watch the trailer for ITV drama about the murder of Stephen Lawrence

Sharlene Whyte, Steve Coogan and Hugh Quarshie play leading roles in Stephen, the three-part sequel to the groundbreaking ITV drama, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Sharlene Whyte takes the role of Doreen Lawrence with Hugh Quarshie reprising his performance of Neville Lawrence from the original award-winning drama. BAFTA award winning actor Steve Coogan takes the role of DCI Clive Driscoll who led the investigation into the murder of the Lawrences’ beloved son, Stephen.

Stephen portrays events from 2006, thirteen years after Stephen’s death on the evening of April 22, 1993, in a racially motivated attack whilst waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

Even though Doreen and Neville Lawrence knew the identity of their son’s killers, the original investigation had failed to convict those responsible, and their extraordinary campaign for justice led to a public inquiry which branded Metropolitan Police institutionally racist and brought about sweeping changes in the law and police practices and transformed thinking and understanding of racial inequality in the UK.

Yet six years on from the Inquiry no progress had been made into the case. The drama tells the story of the ongoing struggle by Doreen and Neville Lawrence to achieve justice and how a detective, DCI Clive Driscoll, working closely with the Lawrences, puts together an investigation that finally – more than 18 years after his death – secures the convictions of two of the gang who committed the murder of Stephen.

