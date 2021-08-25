UK Government clamps down on ‘cowboy’ companies overcharging for PCR tests.

The UK government has vowed to clamp down on more than 80 “cowboy” Covid testing companies accused of misleading travellers over prices.

To counteract this, the number of accredited testing firms on the government’s official list of providers for international travel has now risen to 68.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It was discovered that nearly one in five recommended providers of PCR holiday test kits advertised lower prices on the gov.uk website than they actually charged customers, according to a review.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed spot checks will now be carried out and companies will be removed from the list if they do not update their pricing within the next three days, The Telegraph reports.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for any private testing company to be taking advantage of holidaymakers and today’s action clamps down on this cowboy behaviour,” said Javid.

Peter Fitzgerald, the founder of Randox, said some firms may not be delivering the service they claim to provide and has welcomed an investigation of the sector by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Commenting on the clampdown, Abta urged the government to ensure testing is “proportionate to the level of risk” noting “successful vaccine roll outs in the UK and many of our most popular overseas holiday destinations”.

The association called for “significant movement” on the issue at the next review of travel requirements in October. While it is welcome that the government is finally taking action, charges in the UK remain significantly higher here than in other countries,” said a spokesman.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.





