Seven benefits of window tinting

WHY would you want window film covering the windows of your home or office? Well, actually, there are numerous benefits to using this product.

Window film will keep the heat out of your property and reduce glare from the sun.

The experts at Cool Glass Tinting give us seven top reasons as to how it can improve your property.

Decreases heat by 75 per cent

Today’s solar-control window films are highly efficient in reducing the amount of heat which passes through your windows into your home or office. Clear, untreated glass blocks only 14 per cent of the sun’s energy, while solar-screen films reject 75 per cent, increasing the comfort of your property.

When the sun shines, heat transmitted through glass can quickly become unbearable, especially in a conservatory or glass room.

Therefore, our solar-control films are ideal for maintaining a comfortable temperature. And don’t forget, you will save money too.

Protection from the UV by 99 per cent

Solar-control film blocks 99 per cent of UV rays. Don’t let the sun ruin your home! Window tinting protects your furniture from fading so you can enjoy it for longer.

Reduce annoying glare by 85 per cent

Allowing a good amount of sunlight into your home is nice, but direct glare from the sun through your windows can be really strong. It’s annoying and unpleasant, and depending on how your furniture is laid out, it may be impossible to escape.

If you’re using a computer or watching the TV, the reflection of this glare on your screen can also cause headaches and distractions, but who wants to draw the curtains in the middle of the day?

Enjoy energy savings

Solar-control film can significantly reduce air conditioning bills, and wear and tear of your units, thus saving you money on your electricity bills.

Increase privacy

Stop prying eyes from seeing into your property during the day. With the mirror-finish film, you can see out, yet no one can see in. We also have frosted film for glass balconies and ensuites.

Enhance appearance

Enhance the exterior of any home or office and get the look you desire with an extensive range of solar-control and decorative films, which are available in a wide range of colours.

Fast and easy

Mark, the owner of Cool Glass Tinting, is fully qualified and trained with Ultimate Tinting in the UK before moving to Spain.

Mark operates a competitive pricing policy and offers free, no-obligation quotations and advice on the type of tinting required.

Solar-screen film applied by Mark of Cool Glass Tinting is easy to clean, requires no special maintenance and lasts for 10 years or more.

Contact Cool Glass Tinting Tel: 608 100 610 or email: [email protected].





