Princess Diana would ‘completely’ support Prince Harry’s memoir, Royal expert claims. Princess Diana’s former voice coach has spoken out and claimed that she would have supported the forthcoming memoir, if she were still with us.

Stewart Pearce, was a voice coach for Princess Diana and also is the author of “Diana: The Voice of Change.” He has spoken out over the forthcoming memoir which is set to be published next year, and has claimed that Diana would be “completely” behind the memoir.

Speaking to US Weekly Pearce said: “Harry is so much like his mother in the sense that he has an impetuosity,”

“He moves on instinct just as she did.”

The Royal expert also believes that the fact that Diana gave interviews with both Andrew Morton and Martin Bashir proves that she would support the memoir.

“Diana was gleeful about the statements that she made during those interviews. Sometimes I would say, ‘Are you really going to engage yourself in that?’ … And she’d say, ‘Yeah, I’ve got to!’ and would do it,” said Pearce.

“There won’t be anything in terms of accusation, not at all. He’s in a situation of transformation.”

Prince Harry recently made the announcement that he was writing his memoir. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” said Harry, as reported US Weekly.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

