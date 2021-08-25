Wanted man arrested by police at Malaga Airport

POLICE have arrested a wanted Hungarian man at Malaga Airport.

Officers from the National Police arrested the 27-year-old Hungarian national at Malaga Airport.

The man was reportedly wanted under a European Arrest Warrant on suspicion of kidnapping and fraud.

The arrest took place at Malaga airport after officers from the National Police reportedly learned that the wanted Hungarian man was staying in Spain.

He is said to be part of a gang accused of kidnapping a woman who was threatened with a firearm, before she was forced to get into a vehicle which took her across Hungary before she was released. The gang was also accused of defrauding elderly people, allegedly making around €7,000.

The man was arrested at the airport after being intercepted by police as he contacted another Hungarian national, who was preparing to provide him with money and documentation.

Police verified his identity before arresting him. The suspect has now been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court.

