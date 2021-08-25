No curfews for Andalucian municipalities as incidence rates continue to fall across the region.



The Junta de Andalucía decided today, Wednesday, August 25, that it will not propose any municipality be imposed with a curfew of 02:00 am to 07:00 am.

The last time a curfew was in place was on July 22. Since there are no municipalities of more than 5,000 inhabitants that exceed the incidence rate of 1,000 cases, the board are happy to take this welcome measure.

The territorial committees of High Impact Public Health of the eight Andalucian provinces met today by way of a video conference call to analyse the epidemiological data and all agreed to adopt this position, according to a statement released by the Board.

In July, the Board had asked the Andalucian Superior Court of Justice (TSJA) on a weekly basis, with success, for the authority to impose a night curfew in some municipalities with 5,000 inhabitants that exceeded 1,000 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants.

The continued decline in incidence in the community has meant that no municipality of these characteristics now exceeds the threshold, while specific evaluations are made for those under 5,000 inhabitants with a high rate.

New alert levels have been established, which limit capacity in the hospitality and nightlife sectors, and which will be in force from 00:00 hours this Thursday, August 26.

Andalucian municipalities with an incidence of 307 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, will be practically all at alert level 2, with the exceptions of the north of Almería and the south of Granada, which will be at level 1.

